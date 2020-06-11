All apartments in Sarasota
1154 WESTWAY DRIVE

1154 Westway Drive · (941) 780-9661
Location

1154 Westway Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Shores

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3922 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Rarely available Lido Shores Home. Large family home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Two story home with all bedrooms on the second floor. First floor offers, Living room, family room, kitchen and dining room. All tiled downstairs. Family room has wood burning fireplace with built in cabinetry. Large fenced backyard with Oversize in-ground pool.Private gate beach access with very low HOA fees. There is a pool house with bath which could easily be converted to a bedroom for extra privacy for guests. Owner/Realtor. Call for you viewing today. Must give current tenant 24 hours notice. Tenant on a month to month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE have any available units?
1154 WESTWAY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1154 WESTWAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 WESTWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
