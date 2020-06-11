1154 WESTWAY DRIVE

Amenities

Rarely available Lido Shores Home. Large family home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Two story home with all bedrooms on the second floor. First floor offers, Living room, family room, kitchen and dining room. All tiled downstairs. Family room has wood burning fireplace with built in cabinetry. Large fenced backyard with Oversize in-ground pool.Private gate beach access with very low HOA fees. There is a pool house with bath which could easily be converted to a bedroom for extra privacy for guests. Owner/Realtor. Call for you viewing today. Must give current tenant 24 hours notice. Tenant on a month to month lease.