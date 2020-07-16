1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Available September 1st! When location matters, Villagio is your answer. Close to Downtown Sarasota, Beaches, UTC, and I-75, this Lake Front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd floor condo is clean and ready for you. Located in the heart of Villagio with the BEST view from every window and the balcony which overlooks the main lake, clubhouse and pool. The Living room is large with a sliding door leading to the private balcony. Your kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and the washer & dryer/storage closet is right there. The Master Bedroom has a large Walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a full length closet. Plus a well thought out Mini-Office to keep your business organized. Villagio is THE gated community offering you the location you want with the amenities you deserve. The Beautiful Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, a Resort Style Community Pool to relax by and more completes this community. And if you love baseball, Ed Smith Stadium and the Baltimore Orioles play spring training games right across the street! Sorry, no pets. Association requires 3 times monthly rent minimum income and minimum credit score.