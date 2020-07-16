All apartments in Sarasota
1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE

1130 Villagio Circle · (941) 320-8609
Location

1130 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Available September 1st! When location matters, Villagio is your answer. Close to Downtown Sarasota, Beaches, UTC, and I-75, this Lake Front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd floor condo is clean and ready for you. Located in the heart of Villagio with the BEST view from every window and the balcony which overlooks the main lake, clubhouse and pool. The Living room is large with a sliding door leading to the private balcony. Your kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and the washer & dryer/storage closet is right there. The Master Bedroom has a large Walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a full length closet. Plus a well thought out Mini-Office to keep your business organized. Villagio is THE gated community offering you the location you want with the amenities you deserve. The Beautiful Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, a Resort Style Community Pool to relax by and more completes this community. And if you love baseball, Ed Smith Stadium and the Baltimore Orioles play spring training games right across the street! Sorry, no pets. Association requires 3 times monthly rent minimum income and minimum credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have any available units?
1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

