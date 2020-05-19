All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:16 AM

1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE

1100 Ben Franklin Drive · (941) 953-6000
Location

1100 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully decorated condo in Sarasota Florida right on Lido Beach. One bedroom, with one and one half bathrooms, king sized bed in the master bedroom, kitchen has a window over the kitchen sink for a view and daylight into this sunny south facing condo. Peek a boo view through the trees of the beach from edge of large exterior porch. Located a short distance from St. Armands Circle. Lido Surf and Sand is right on the beach with a beautiful pool and spa overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. SEASONAL RENTAL CONDO, SARASOTA, FLORIDA,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have any available units?
1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
