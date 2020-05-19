1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE

Amenities
Beautifully decorated condo in Sarasota Florida right on Lido Beach. One bedroom, with one and one half bathrooms, king sized bed in the master bedroom, kitchen has a window over the kitchen sink for a view and daylight into this sunny south facing condo. Peek a boo view through the trees of the beach from edge of large exterior porch. Located a short distance from St. Armands Circle. Lido Surf and Sand is right on the beach with a beautiful pool and spa overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. SEASONAL RENTAL CONDO, SARASOTA, FLORIDA,