Home
Sanford, FL
1510 STOCKTON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1510 STOCKTON DRIVE
1510 Stockton Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1510 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Gated neighborhood, Community pool, easy access to 417,I-4, near to Sanford Mall and Restaurants and Shopping
owner pays for water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE have any available units?
1510 STOCKTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sanford, FL
.
What amenities does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE have?
Some of 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1510 STOCKTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sanford
.
Does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 STOCKTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
