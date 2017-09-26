All apartments in Riverview
6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE

6719 Summer Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6719 Summer Cove Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Bloomingdale Ridge. The open floor plan includes a living room with a separate dining room area. The master bedroom is separated from the two other bedrooms. One of the two guest bedrooms is larger than normal and can be treated as a second master if needed. The fully fenced backyard overlooks a wooded area and can be enjoyed from the screened lanai. A large 1 car garage provides extra storage space or parking and includes washer and dryer hookups. Amenities such as retail stores, restaurants, and business services are all minutes away. This home is close to Brandon Westfield Mall and I-75 is approximately 1 mile away. Downtown Tampa is 25 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE have any available units?
6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

