6719 SUMMER COVE DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Bloomingdale Ridge. The open floor plan includes a living room with a separate dining room area. The master bedroom is separated from the two other bedrooms. One of the two guest bedrooms is larger than normal and can be treated as a second master if needed. The fully fenced backyard overlooks a wooded area and can be enjoyed from the screened lanai. A large 1 car garage provides extra storage space or parking and includes washer and dryer hookups. Amenities such as retail stores, restaurants, and business services are all minutes away. This home is close to Brandon Westfield Mall and I-75 is approximately 1 mile away. Downtown Tampa is 25 minutes away.