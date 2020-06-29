All apartments in Riverview
5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301

5709 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms - 1 bed/1 bath, 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14th! Resort style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. This 1br/1ba condo is located within a fully gated community with great amenities. The floor plan accentuates spaciousness & has many outstanding features such as an inside utility room including the washer and dryer, large walk-in closet and a screened balcony.
The clubhouse is a great place to sit & relax, or can be rented for special occasions. A complete exercise facility w/ TV has 24-hour access. The recreational complex features 2 oversize pools, tennis court, basketball court, pet walks & grilling areas. Don't miss out on this one - come see today!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd floor unit
All appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Volume Ceilings with fans
Walk-in Closet
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer hookups only
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Balcony
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO pets allowed

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4205088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 have any available units?
5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 have?
Some of 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 offer parking?
No, 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 has a pool.
Does 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 have accessible units?
Yes, 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 has accessible units.
Does 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
