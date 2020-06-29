5709 Legacy Crescent Pl #301

Amenities

RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms - 1 bed/1 bath, 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14th! Resort style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. This 1br/1ba condo is located within a fully gated community with great amenities. The floor plan accentuates spaciousness & has many outstanding features such as an inside utility room including the washer and dryer, large walk-in closet and a screened balcony.

The clubhouse is a great place to sit & relax, or can be rented for special occasions. A complete exercise facility w/ TV has 24-hour access. The recreational complex features 2 oversize pools, tennis court, basketball court, pet walks & grilling areas. Don't miss out on this one - come see today!



FEATURES:

3rd floor unit

All appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Volume Ceilings with fans

Walk-in Closet

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer hookups only

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Balcony

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO pets allowed



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



