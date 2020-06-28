Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel

13424 White Sapphire Road Available 10/05/19 Must See! - Please contact Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information. Gorgeous home with plenty of space starting with the extended driveway! The first floor has a bedroom and full bathroom. The open family room, dining room and kitchen is great for entertaining. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, large island and plenty of cabinets. The screen lanai is just off the living space overlooking the backyard and conservation. Upstairs is a bonus room, laundry room and four more bedrooms with two bathrooms. Master bedroom has plenty of space with a HUGE closet. Master bathroom is complete with a walk in shower, separate tub and double vanities.This home is a must see! Tenant to pay $75.00 processing fee at move in along with 1st month, last month and security plus pet fee.



(RLNE5120492)