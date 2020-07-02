12812 Hampton Hill Drive

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-Car Garage beauty is a must see with 2, 048 Square Feet of living space. Den, living room, dining room. The kitchen has all wood cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range and eating space in the kitchen. Open living room with 3 large glass sliding doors that open fully to enjoy the water view with fully fenced in back yard. The large master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower stall and twin sinks. Flooring is wood laminate, tile and carpet. Extras include, blinds, ceiling fans, washer and gas dryer, irrigation system in the yard, covered patio in the back with pond view. Home has gas hot water heater and gas heat. Conveniently located near US 301 near I-75, I4, US41, crosstown, St Josephs Hospital and Amazon center. Trash is included in the rent.



