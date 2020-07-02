All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:49 PM

12812 Hampton Hill Drive

12812 Hampton Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12812 Hampton Hill Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-Car Garage beauty is a must see with 2, 048 Square Feet of living space. Den, living room, dining room. The kitchen has all wood cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range and eating space in the kitchen. Open living room with 3 large glass sliding doors that open fully to enjoy the water view with fully fenced in back yard. The large master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower stall and twin sinks. Flooring is wood laminate, tile and carpet. Extras include, blinds, ceiling fans, washer and gas dryer, irrigation system in the yard, covered patio in the back with pond view. Home has gas hot water heater and gas heat. Conveniently located near US 301 near I-75, I4, US41, crosstown, St Josephs Hospital and Amazon center. Trash is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12812 Hampton Hill Drive have any available units?
12812 Hampton Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12812 Hampton Hill Drive have?
Some of 12812 Hampton Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12812 Hampton Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12812 Hampton Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12812 Hampton Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12812 Hampton Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12812 Hampton Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12812 Hampton Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 12812 Hampton Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12812 Hampton Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12812 Hampton Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 12812 Hampton Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12812 Hampton Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 12812 Hampton Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12812 Hampton Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12812 Hampton Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

