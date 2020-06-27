11574 MISTY ISLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a screened-in entrance, and a shaded lawn, while the backyard offers a fence, lots of outdoor space, a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee and weekend entertaining, and a gorgeous view of the community pond. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with plush carpeting, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, center island, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!