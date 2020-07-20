10416 Hampton Meadow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Riverview 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Home With Lawn Care Included - Wow! Wow! Wow! Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home that is rent ready. This gorgeous home is over 2800 sq foot with a 3 car garage. Tile floors through the living areas and updated kitchen. One of the front bedrooms has an attached room that can be used as an office or additional living area. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and shower and separate tub. Washer and dryer is included with this home as well! Home backs up to the community pool and playground! Do not miss the opportunity to lease this home!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



