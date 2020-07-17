All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 1311 SE Remington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
1311 SE Remington Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1311 SE Remington Court

1311 Southeast Remington Court · (772) 485-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1311 Southeast Remington Court, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Move in ready den off master idea gym or office. Screened patio, screened community pool, cable, lawn service. Close to beach and hospital, shopping, crosstown parkway, small pet under 35 lbsBackground check and employment verification

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 SE Remington Court have any available units?
1311 SE Remington Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 SE Remington Court have?
Some of 1311 SE Remington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 SE Remington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1311 SE Remington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 SE Remington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 SE Remington Court is pet friendly.
Does 1311 SE Remington Court offer parking?
Yes, 1311 SE Remington Court offers parking.
Does 1311 SE Remington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 SE Remington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 SE Remington Court have a pool?
Yes, 1311 SE Remington Court has a pool.
Does 1311 SE Remington Court have accessible units?
No, 1311 SE Remington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 SE Remington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 SE Remington Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1311 SE Remington Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity