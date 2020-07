Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed

Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL. Spend your downtime lounging around the pool or making your way to the beach, and when it's time to take care of things around the home, you'll find a convenient in-home washer and dryer, a time-saving dishwasher, and chic, easy-to-clean hardwood floors in your new studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment. Even your cats and dogs are treated to a better way of living in our pet-friendly community thanks to two fully fenced, off-leash pet parks and close proximity to additional parks, veterinarians, and pet stores. There really is something for everyone at Springs at Tradition apartments near Port St. Lucie West.