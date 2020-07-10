All apartments in Port Orange
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:19 AM

5130 Taylor Avenue

5130 Taylor Ave · (386) 868-9688
Location

5130 Taylor Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127
Allandale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 1 car garage, and fenced rear yard. As you enter this new home; living, dining, kitchen combo (great room), half bath, and inside laundry/mud room. Upstairs the landing is large enough to be a study/sitting area, 2 bedrooms with bath off the common area. The master suite includes a walkin closet. Master bath has dual sinks, shower, potty, and linen closet. Tray ceilings throught, nuetral tone paint, over sized tile in the common areas, carpeted bedrooms. Vinyal fence encloses the rear yard. Close to all amenities, beach, and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Taylor Avenue have any available units?
5130 Taylor Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Taylor Avenue have?
Some of 5130 Taylor Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Taylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 5130 Taylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Taylor Avenue offers parking.
Does 5130 Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Taylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 5130 Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5130 Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Taylor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
