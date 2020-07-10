5130 Taylor Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 1 car garage, and fenced rear yard. As you enter this new home; living, dining, kitchen combo (great room), half bath, and inside laundry/mud room. Upstairs the landing is large enough to be a study/sitting area, 2 bedrooms with bath off the common area. The master suite includes a walkin closet. Master bath has dual sinks, shower, potty, and linen closet. Tray ceilings throught, nuetral tone paint, over sized tile in the common areas, carpeted bedrooms. Vinyal fence encloses the rear yard. Close to all amenities, beach, and great schools.