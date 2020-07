Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous single family home located in the heart of Port Orange. Home has 2 bedrooms with a large loft upstairs that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or home office. Huge screened in back patio and fenced backyard. Minutes to the beach, interstate and shopping. Located in Grade A school zone.