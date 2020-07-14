Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking 24hr maintenance car wash area e-payments online portal

Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Island Club Offers One to Two Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 719 to 1040 sq. ft. Amenities include Disposal, Large Closets, Washer/Dryer, Business Center, High Speed Internet and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 33069 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.