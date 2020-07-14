Amenities
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Island Club Offers One to Two Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 719 to 1040 sq. ft. Amenities include Disposal, Large Closets, Washer/Dryer, Business Center, High Speed Internet and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 33069 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.