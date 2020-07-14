All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

Island Club

3505 West Atlantic Boulevard · (954) 800-2973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0711 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 0113 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Island Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
car wash area
e-payments
online portal
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Island Club Offers One to Two Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 719 to 1040 sq. ft. Amenities include Disposal, Large Closets, Washer/Dryer, Business Center, High Speed Internet and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 33069 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $400-up to 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 35 lbs,
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 35lbs.
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Island Club have any available units?
Island Club has 3 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Island Club have?
Some of Island Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island Club currently offering any rent specials?
Island Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Island Club is pet friendly.
Does Island Club offer parking?
Yes, Island Club offers parking.
Does Island Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Island Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Island Club have a pool?
Yes, Island Club has a pool.
Does Island Club have accessible units?
No, Island Club does not have accessible units.
Does Island Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Island Club has units with dishwashers.
