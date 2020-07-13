/
pet friendly apartments
310 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143
5314 Northwest 24th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
829 sqft
Large 2-1 apartment with water included - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
3720 Northwest 9th Street
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1650 sqft
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
3420 Northwest 7th Street
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2735 NW 58TH Terr
2735 Northwest 58th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
2735 nw 58TH - Spacious 3/2 apartment (sec 8 approved) Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in triplex ready for move in. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Flair
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1664 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,350
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
286 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Spring Tree
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2720 NW 21st CT
2720 Northwest 21st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2305 sqft
Beautiful and move in ready 3/2 with 1 car garage. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms renovated with designer finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3627 NW 30th CT
3627 NW 30th Ct, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1104 sqft
Gorgeously Renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Lauderdale Lakes! - Beautiful, freshly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story town house with a private courtyard in Newer (2018) building in Lauderdale Lakes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2100 Nw 24th Terrace
2100 Northwest 24th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1358 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fort Lauderdale. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
6231 Northwest 14th Street
6231 Northwest 14th Street, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
1845 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8600 NW 57th Pl
8600 Northwest 57th Place, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the 55 plus community of the Mainlands. This home features updated tile/laminate flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated kitchen with granite counters and new appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4088 NW 90 Avenue
4088 Northwest 90th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 309966 Brand New Kitchen Appliances and brand new bathroom Please call for showing instructions. Minimum 650 Credit Score for Every applicant over 18.
