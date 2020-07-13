/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM
123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2180 NE 44th St
2180 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
5421 sqft
Large one bedroom one bath located in a small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point. This unit features central air conditioning, tile floors throughout, excellent closet space, and 2 dedicated parking spaces.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available ONLY Aug 15th - Nov 15 2020 best rate. THESE DATES ARE AVAILABLE! Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2130 NE 42nd Court
2130 Northeast 42nd Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
540 sqft
Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of Lighthouse Point!**ALL AGES**Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom on the second floor, CORNER UNIT WITH WINDOWS EVERYWHERE, ALL IMPACT.
Results within 1 mile of Lighthouse Point
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Fairlawn
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3413 Norfolk St
3413 Norfolk Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1403 sqft
Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Hart of Deerfield Beach. Short distance from I95 & Famous Deerfield Beach, shops, restaurants & fishing pier. High impact windows & slider. Key/Card Entry Building. Screened in patio. This unit is in process of complete renovation.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2571 NE 15TH ST
2571 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
909 sqft
This GORGEOUS north facing corner town home is on an ocean access canal! Dockage not included but available at times from other private dock owners.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
3360 NE 12TH AVE
3360 Northeast 12th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
824 sqft
GREAT HOUSE WITH A HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. 2/1 PLUS A BONUS ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT AND BRAND NEW ROOF. TILE THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. ATTACHED UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. PETS ALLOWED!
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Arlingotn Park
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2639 N Riverside Dr
2639 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Lovely 2/2 condo in a very secure building. This lower floor condo has all impact windows and doors for added safety. An open balcony overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
3951 NE 18
3951 Northeast 18th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Seldom available spacious unit in Lighthouse Village. Light and bright kitchen, large living and dining areas. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer. Views of the pool and tennis court. Private 20 ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2500 NE 19th St
2500 Northeast 19th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1600 SQ.FT.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1097 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2680 NE 24th St
2680 Northeast 24th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1710 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live on the water with ocean access & no fixed bridges. Large home w/ 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage & a den. Brand new poured concrete dock with power & water. Tile floors throughout the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
1651 Northeast 26th Avenue
1651 Northeast 26th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1533 sqft
1651 Northeast 26th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Lighthouse Point
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Similar Pages
Lighthouse Point 1 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLighthouse Point 3 BedroomsLighthouse Point Apartments with BalconyLighthouse Point Apartments with Garage
Lighthouse Point Apartments with GymLighthouse Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLighthouse Point Apartments with ParkingLighthouse Point Apartments with PoolLighthouse Point Apartments with Washer-DryerLighthouse Point Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL