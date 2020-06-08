All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:18 PM

510 N Ocean Blvd

510 North Ocean Boulevard · (305) 763-9369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW Gorgeous 2/2 in the friendly building of Silver Thatch Ocean Club located right on the sand in Pompano Beach. Close to the pier, shops, restaurants and major road ways. Unit features brand new appliances, washer/dryer in unit, open kitchen, large closets and bedrooms, balcony, impact windows and doors, and unobstructed ocean views from the master and living room. Nothing could be better than enjoying the luxurious ocean view on your private balcony and watching the sunrise each and every day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
510 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 510 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 510 N Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 510 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 510 N Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 510 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 510 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 510 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 510 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
