510 N Ocean Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

DIRECT OCEAN VIEW Gorgeous 2/2 in the friendly building of Silver Thatch Ocean Club located right on the sand in Pompano Beach. Close to the pier, shops, restaurants and major road ways. Unit features brand new appliances, washer/dryer in unit, open kitchen, large closets and bedrooms, balcony, impact windows and doors, and unobstructed ocean views from the master and living room. Nothing could be better than enjoying the luxurious ocean view on your private balcony and watching the sunrise each and every day.