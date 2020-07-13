St. Tropez Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON! Our enormous 2 and 3 bedroom Town-Homes and Villas offer all the features you deserve. Oversized patios, screened balconies, plush wall-to-wall carpet, large walk-in closets, abundant cabinet, pantry, and counter space. All units include a full-sized washer and dryer. Our spacious Town-homes with attached garages and private driveways provide the same creature comforts as a single-family home.The community features offer two elaborate pools, a NEW state-of-the-art fitness salon, two tennis courts, and a children's recreation area. Not to mention the three 24-Hour controlled access entrances with guest gated entry with your very own personal televised viewing capabilities. And then our favorite, a ten-acre stocked fishing lake and fishing dock, poolside tiki bar with outdoor surround sound, BBQ area, and a sandy beach.