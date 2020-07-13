All apartments in Plantation
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
St. Tropez Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

St. Tropez Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8000 Cleary Blvd · (954) 448-7341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2602 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$1,764

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0701 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,981

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Unit 0801 · Avail. now

$1,987

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Unit 2704 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,097

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Tropez Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON! Our enormous 2 and 3 bedroom Town-Homes and Villas offer all the features you deserve. Oversized patios, screened balconies, plush wall-to-wall carpet, large walk-in closets, abundant cabinet, pantry, and counter space. All units include a full-sized washer and dryer. Our spacious Town-homes with attached garages and private driveways provide the same creature comforts as a single-family home.The community features offer two elaborate pools, a NEW state-of-the-art fitness salon, two tennis courts, and a children's recreation area. Not to mention the three 24-Hour controlled access entrances with guest gated entry with your very own personal televised viewing capabilities. And then our favorite, a ten-acre stocked fishing lake and fishing dock, poolside tiki bar with outdoor surround sound, BBQ area, and a sandy beach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $750 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does St. Tropez Apartments have any available units?
St. Tropez Apartments has 32 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St. Tropez Apartments have?
Some of St. Tropez Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Tropez Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
St. Tropez Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Tropez Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Tropez Apartments is pet friendly.
Does St. Tropez Apartments offer parking?
Yes, St. Tropez Apartments offers parking.
Does St. Tropez Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Tropez Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Tropez Apartments have a pool?
Yes, St. Tropez Apartments has a pool.
Does St. Tropez Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, St. Tropez Apartments has accessible units.
Does St. Tropez Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Tropez Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Tropez Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. Tropez Apartments has units with air conditioning.

