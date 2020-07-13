St. Tropez Apartments.

Amenities
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON! Our enormous 2 and 3 bedroom Town-Homes and Villas offer all the features you deserve. Oversized patios, screened balconies, plush wall-to-wall carpet, large walk-in closets, abundant cabinet, pantry, and counter space. All units include a full-sized washer and dryer. Our spacious Town-homes with attached garages and private driveways provide the same creature comforts as a single-family home.The community features offer two elaborate pools, a NEW state-of-the-art fitness salon, two tennis courts, and a children's recreation area. Not to mention the three 24-Hour controlled access entrances with guest gated entry with your very own personal televised viewing capabilities. And then our favorite, a ten-acre stocked fishing lake and fishing dock, poolside tiki bar with outdoor surround sound, BBQ area, and a sandy beach.