Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:23 PM

7333 NW 1st Pl

7333 Northwest 1st Place · (954) 612-4853
Location

7333 Northwest 1st Place, Plantation, FL 33317
Lakes of Newport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Elegant single family house has four bedrooms and two/half baths, surrounded by beautiful lakes, renovated kitchen with new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles throughout 1st floor, master bedroom with big walk-in closet, independent washer and dryer room, living room leading out to the patio and peaceful lake view. The house is located in the Lakes of Newport Community with great features like clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, play and exercise areas and is close to malls, great stores, parks, movie theater and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 NW 1st Pl have any available units?
7333 NW 1st Pl has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7333 NW 1st Pl have?
Some of 7333 NW 1st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 NW 1st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7333 NW 1st Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 NW 1st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7333 NW 1st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 7333 NW 1st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7333 NW 1st Pl does offer parking.
Does 7333 NW 1st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7333 NW 1st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 NW 1st Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7333 NW 1st Pl has a pool.
Does 7333 NW 1st Pl have accessible units?
No, 7333 NW 1st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 NW 1st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7333 NW 1st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7333 NW 1st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7333 NW 1st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
