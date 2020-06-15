7333 NW 1st Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Elegant single family house has four bedrooms and two/half baths, surrounded by beautiful lakes, renovated kitchen with new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles throughout 1st floor, master bedroom with big walk-in closet, independent washer and dryer room, living room leading out to the patio and peaceful lake view. The house is located in the Lakes of Newport Community with great features like clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, play and exercise areas and is close to malls, great stores, parks, movie theater and major highways.