Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 605 S Pine Island Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
605 S Pine Island Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 S Pine Island Rd
605 South Pine Island Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Jacaranda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
605 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324
Jacaranda
Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS. VACANT. LANDLORD WILL REPLACE APPLIANCES FOR NEW STAINLESS STEAL. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS. ELEVATOR. WASHER AND DRYER ON FIRST FLOOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 S Pine Island Rd have any available units?
605 S Pine Island Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plantation, FL
.
Is 605 S Pine Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
605 S Pine Island Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S Pine Island Rd pet-friendly?
No, 605 S Pine Island Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plantation
.
Does 605 S Pine Island Rd offer parking?
No, 605 S Pine Island Rd does not offer parking.
Does 605 S Pine Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 S Pine Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S Pine Island Rd have a pool?
No, 605 S Pine Island Rd does not have a pool.
Does 605 S Pine Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 605 S Pine Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S Pine Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 S Pine Island Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 S Pine Island Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 S Pine Island Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd
Plantation, FL 33313
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St
Plantation, FL 33324
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St
Plantation, FL 33322
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Similar Pages
Plantation 1 Bedrooms
Plantation 2 Bedrooms
Plantation Apartments with Gym
Plantation Apartments with Parking
Plantation Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Jacaranda
Minto Plantation
Lagomar
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College