Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous South Florida home for rent in Plantation Isles with circular driveway and 2-car garage!!! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home with hot tub! This home has open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances, with a luxurious master en-suite includes custom walk-in closet & updated bathroom. This home is perfect for entertaining with screened pool and private dockage space for a 32ft vessel with direct ocean access via New River & intercoastal waterways. The spacious backyard contains many fruit trees and native vegetation. Furniture rental is also negotiable and quick approval process. CORPORATE RENTALS welcomed...