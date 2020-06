Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the peace and tranquility of this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entry level fully tiled with Master Bedroom

and Bath on first floor. Second floor fully carpeted with full Jack and Jill bathroom. Excellent neighborhood close to

Sawgrass Mall, excellent schools and major roads. Community Park just a brisk walk away Available for July 1, 2020.