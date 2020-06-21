All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 12650 Vista Isles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
12650 Vista Isles Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

12650 Vista Isles Drive

12650 Vista Isles Drive · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Lagomar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12650 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL 33325
Lagomar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
12650 Vista Isles Drive Apt #921, Plantation, FL 33325 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed. GREAT HOME! Very well located beautiful two bedrooms with one full bath apartment. Very spacious and very well kept. Second floor unit with vaulted ceilings that broaden space sensation. Complex with excellent amenities in the heart of Plantation with easy access to major Highways (I595, I75 and Sawgrass Expressway). Close to major shopping, dining and daily routine activities. Full washer and dryer inside the unit. Laminated on social areas, carpet on bedrooms. Clubhouse, spa, 2 pools, fitness center, picnic area, tennis courts. Pet restrictions may apply. WON'T LAST! [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3543050 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12650 Vista Isles Drive have any available units?
12650 Vista Isles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 12650 Vista Isles Drive have?
Some of 12650 Vista Isles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12650 Vista Isles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12650 Vista Isles Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12650 Vista Isles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12650 Vista Isles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12650 Vista Isles Drive offer parking?
No, 12650 Vista Isles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12650 Vista Isles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12650 Vista Isles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12650 Vista Isles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12650 Vista Isles Drive has a pool.
Does 12650 Vista Isles Drive have accessible units?
No, 12650 Vista Isles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12650 Vista Isles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12650 Vista Isles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12650 Vista Isles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12650 Vista Isles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12650 Vista Isles Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona View
10900 NW 17th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg
Plantation, FL 33322
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct
Plantation, FL 33322
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr
Plantation, FL 33325
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St
Plantation, FL 33325
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms
Plantation Apartments with GymPlantation Apartments with Parking
Plantation Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto Plantation
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity