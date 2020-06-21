Amenities

12650 Vista Isles Drive Apt #921, Plantation, FL 33325 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed. GREAT HOME! Very well located beautiful two bedrooms with one full bath apartment. Very spacious and very well kept. Second floor unit with vaulted ceilings that broaden space sensation. Complex with excellent amenities in the heart of Plantation with easy access to major Highways (I595, I75 and Sawgrass Expressway). Close to major shopping, dining and daily routine activities. Full washer and dryer inside the unit. Laminated on social areas, carpet on bedrooms. Clubhouse, spa, 2 pools, fitness center, picnic area, tennis courts. Pet restrictions may apply. WON'T LAST! [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3543050 ]