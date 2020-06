Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

GREAT PROPERTY IN PLANTATION ! ENJOY PEACE OF MIND AND THE BEST QUALITY RENTAL IN THE AREA! THIS 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED WITH GORGEOUS EAT IN KITCHEN FEATURING GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD CABINETS, TILED BACK SPLASH AND NEWER APPLIANCES. OPEN AND BRIGHT LIVING AREA WITH WOOD FLOORS, REMODELED BATHROOMS, SPACIOUS ROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD. WELL MAINTAIN COMMUNITY, MINUTES FROM HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, WALK TO PARK POOL, BEDROOMS HAVE NEW WOOD FLOORS!