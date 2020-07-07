All apartments in Plant City
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1010 N. Johnson Street

1010 North Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 North Johnson Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with screened in back porch and one car garage.

(RLNE4480823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

