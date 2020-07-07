Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
1010 N. Johnson Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1010 N. Johnson Street
1010 North Johnson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1010 North Johnson Street, Plant City, FL 33563
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with screened in back porch and one car garage.
(RLNE4480823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 N. Johnson Street have any available units?
1010 N. Johnson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plant City, FL
.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plant City Rent Report
.
Is 1010 N. Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 N. Johnson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 N. Johnson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 N. Johnson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plant City
.
Does 1010 N. Johnson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 N. Johnson Street offers parking.
Does 1010 N. Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 N. Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 N. Johnson Street have a pool?
No, 1010 N. Johnson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 N. Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 N. Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 N. Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 N. Johnson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 N. Johnson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 N. Johnson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
