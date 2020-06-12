/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
51 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1021 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
922 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1116 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Results within 1 mile of Plant City
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Mercer Loop
1215 Mercer Loop, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Country 2 bedroom home - 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home on property. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2836466)
Results within 5 miles of Plant City
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3306 SPY TOWER COURT
3306 Spy Tower Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1560 sqft
Tastefully decorated former builders model townhome in the perfect location. Well maintained and loaded with upgrades this home is ready to go.
Results within 10 miles of Plant City
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
968 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1116 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Oakbridge
11 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
51 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1137 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1141 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Lakeland
12 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgewood
11 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
