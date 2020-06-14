Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL with garage

Plant City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1521 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4317 Kipling Avenue
4317 Kipling Avenue, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1515 sqft
SECLUDED Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Walden Lake subdivision is this stunning 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1515 square foot house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2208 N Johnson Street
2208 North Johnson Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,173 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4726 Bloom Drive
4726 Bloom Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1270 sqft
Beautifully Updated Plant City Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1213 GORDON OAKS DRIVE
1213 Gordon Oaks Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1550 sqft
You'll love the features this home has to offer. Sleek tile, vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, updated appliances and chic, modern cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3927 Creek Woods Drive
3927 Creek Woods Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,265 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3517 sqft
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3284 Sanoma Dr
3284 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
Beautiful South Lakeland home!! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan home has a 2 car garage, a screened in patio. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen create a nice open feeling.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4342 SPRING LANE
4342 Spring Lane, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1706 sqft
NEEDING SPACE? NO HOA! How about just over AN ACRE in SOUTH LAKELAND? Beautiful Custom Built, Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home is set in a very peaceful location among mature trees.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
BACK ON MARKET!• WELCOME HOME • 4 Bed /3 Bath / 3-Car Garage/ LARGE 2290 Sq. Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Grasslands
1 Unit Available
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE
2961 Sanctuary Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3432 sqft
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Carillon Lakes
1 Unit Available
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3508 MOORES LAKE ROAD
3508 Moores Lake Road, Dover, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
AMAZING RANCH ON 1 ACRE IN DOVER! MAIN HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS AS WELL AS AN ENORMOUS FORMAL LIVING ROOM; FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH BUILT IN SHELVING; HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO BACKYARD AND FRENCH DOORS LEADING INTO THE
Results within 10 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,018
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
City Guide for Plant City, FL

Dinosaur theme parks, railway museums, spring training baseball and strawberry festivals, oh my! Plant City, Florida is a charming rural region just outside of Tampa that boasts new heights of small-town adorableness.

Unlike many open spaces in Middle America, however, Plant City is diverse and rich with commercial amenities, despite its lush open landscape. The rents are low, the people are friendly and the cost of living is refreshing. Just watch out for those sinkholes, will ya? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plant City, FL

Plant City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

