Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

87 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL

Finding an apartment in Plant City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1521 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
804 Hamlin St
804 West Hamlin Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
983 sqft
Unique 3 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent in Plant City! Central AC, large fenced yard with a doggy door, and a beautiful side patio. Conveniently located on a quiet street near Interstate 4, Alexander Street and downtown Plant City.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4739 Bloom Drive
4739 Bloom Drive, Plant City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4317 Kipling Avenue
4317 Kipling Avenue, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1515 sqft
SECLUDED Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Walden Lake subdivision is this stunning 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1515 square foot house.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4221 BARRET AVENUE
4221 Barret Avenue, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1506 sqft
Walden Lake Home for rent AVAILABLE 6/16/2020! Updated Bathrooms & Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and white cabinets. Carpet and Wood Tile floors throughout the home. Inviting backyard with Screened Porch over looking a gorgeous pond.
Results within 1 mile of Plant City

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16 Cardinal Crest Place
16 Cardinal Crest, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
lake front living 55+ - Lake front home grab your fishing pole and sit under your trees and enjoy fishing all day. This home is fully furnished and ready for you to move in. Gated community with lots to do.
Results within 5 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3813 Sleepy Hill Oaks Street
3813 Sleepy Hill Oaks Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2215 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
4706 Dover Cliff Court
4706 Dover Cliff Court, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2640 sqft
CHARMING FOUR BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH HOME ON BEAUTIFUL LARGE MATURE LOT AND BACKYARD IS FENCED. KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST BAR, OAK CABINETS, CLOSET PANTRY WITH BUTCHER-BLOCK ISLAND.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Carillon Lakes
1 Unit Available
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
Results within 10 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
51 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,018
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
21 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Plant City, FL

Dinosaur theme parks, railway museums, spring training baseball and strawberry festivals, oh my! Plant City, Florida is a charming rural region just outside of Tampa that boasts new heights of small-town adorableness.

Unlike many open spaces in Middle America, however, Plant City is diverse and rich with commercial amenities, despite its lush open landscape. The rents are low, the people are friendly and the cost of living is refreshing. Just watch out for those sinkholes, will ya? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Plant City, FL

Finding an apartment in Plant City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

