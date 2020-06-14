Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plant City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1521 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
714 S Evers St
714 South Evers Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
Cute 3/2 house for rent in Plant City! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER JUNE 5th**** Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in Plant City. Hardwood flooring throughout, and covered parking! Application fee is $50.
Results within 5 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2327 MARJORIE ROAD
2327 Marjorie Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
832 sqft
**************PLEASE READ*************IMPORTANT***************** THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. IT WILL NOT BE VACATED UNTIL JUNE 30TH. TOURS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL AFTER THE HOME HAS BEEN VACATED.
Results within 10 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
6 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
294 Granite Dr.
294 Granite Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
294 Granite Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/22) Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Carpenters Crest
1 Unit Available
222 Carpenters Way, #3
222 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very charming 2 bedroom 1.15 bathroom townhome located in North Lakeland near US 98 and I-4 close to shopping, restaurants and also easy access to Tampa and Orlando. This two-story home has new elegant wood flooring and ceramic tile in the wet areas.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
7016 CASCADES COURT
7016 Cascades Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2261 sqft
Beautiful, single-family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eaglebrooke, a gated golf course community. After you enter the house, you will see a formal living and dining room with lovely maple wood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Horney
1 Unit Available
826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD
826 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
WALK TO LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH. Historic area, adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home plus a detached 264 sq feet studio. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear with all the modern updates.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
510 JULIE LANE
510 Julie Lane, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1543 sqft
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer.
City Guide for Plant City, FL

Dinosaur theme parks, railway museums, spring training baseball and strawberry festivals, oh my! Plant City, Florida is a charming rural region just outside of Tampa that boasts new heights of small-town adorableness.

Unlike many open spaces in Middle America, however, Plant City is diverse and rich with commercial amenities, despite its lush open landscape. The rents are low, the people are friendly and the cost of living is refreshing. Just watch out for those sinkholes, will ya? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Plant City, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plant City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

