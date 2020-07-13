107 Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plant City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1521 sqft
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
625 Spruce Street
625 Spruce Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1065 sqft
Renovated 3BR, 1BA, 1065SF Single family home with a large screened in front porch. Neutral color scheme, laminate flooring, updated kitchen with S/S appliances and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan, living room and dining room combo.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3927 Creek Woods Drive
3927 Creek Woods Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,265 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Strawberry Ridge
301 Taho Cir
301 Taho Circle, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath in the highly desired 55+ Strawberry Ridge Community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2814 Graphite Court
2814 Graphite Court, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1819 sqft
Beautiful House right on the Golf Course in Beautiful Diamond Hill in Valrico. You will love this gated community. This home features all laminate & tile floors. The Master bedroom has a spacious walk-in shower and walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3517 sqft
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
708 BRYON COURT
708 Byron Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
700 sqft
Nice 1/2 Duplex, with a granite countertop , New ROOF, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom , located on Cul-De-Sac. Covered parking. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup, Conveniently located close to shopping, schools and I-4. Available June 5th.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
BRAND NEW SAMSUNG APPLIANCES!! STAINLESS STEEL SAMSUNG APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW SAMSUNG WASHER AND DRYER IN THE LAUNDRY. NEWER A/C & INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE
2961 Sanctuary Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3432 sqft
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carillon Lakes
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3508 MOORES LAKE ROAD
3508 Moores Lake Road, Dover, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
AMAZING RANCH ON 1 ACRE IN DOVER! MAIN HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS AS WELL AS AN ENORMOUS FORMAL LIVING ROOM; FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH BUILT IN SHELVING; HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO BACKYARD AND FRENCH DOORS LEADING INTO THE
Results within 10 miles of Plant City
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
56 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
28 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
City Guide for Plant City, FL

Dinosaur theme parks, railway museums, spring training baseball and strawberry festivals, oh my! Plant City, Florida is a charming rural region just outside of Tampa that boasts new heights of small-town adorableness.

Unlike many open spaces in Middle America, however, Plant City is diverse and rich with commercial amenities, despite its lush open landscape. The rents are low, the people are friendly and the cost of living is refreshing. Just watch out for those sinkholes, will ya? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Plant City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plant City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

