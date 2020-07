Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed concierge internet access lobby

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Park Road offers residents a tropical paradise with lush landscaping and resort-quality amenities. Get together with neighbors at the pool and lounge on the sundeck overlooking the lake. Soak it all in while taking a stroll through our scenic community. Whether you want to work out in the fitness center, play a game of tennis or basketball or play with your four-legged friend at the Bark Park, there’s always something to do at Madison Park Road.



We are conveniently located within 1 mile of I-4 next door to Hillsborough Community College. Nestled between Tampa and Orlando, residents have easy access to a vast array of dining, shopping and entertainment options.