3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1521 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4726 Bloom Drive
4726 Bloom Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1270 sqft
Beautifully Updated Plant City Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4012 Thackery Way
4012 Thackery Way South, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1835 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF WALDEN LAKES - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Walden Lakes. Features split bedroom plan, 2 car garage on a quarter acre corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2208 N Johnson Street
2208 North Johnson Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,173 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 S Evers St
714 South Evers Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
Cute 3/2 house for rent in Plant City! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER JUNE 5th**** Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in Plant City. Hardwood flooring throughout, and covered parking! Application fee is $50.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 N. Gordon Street
1204 North Gordon Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1378 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3524629)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4221 BARRET AVENUE
4221 Barret Avenue, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1506 sqft
Walden Lake Home for rent AVAILABLE 6/16/2020! Updated Bathrooms & Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and white cabinets. Carpet and Wood Tile floors throughout the home. Inviting backyard with Screened Porch over looking a gorgeous pond.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
804 Hamlin St
804 West Hamlin Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
983 sqft
Unique 3 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent in Plant City! Central AC, large fenced yard with a doggy door, and a beautiful side patio. Conveniently located on a quiet street near Interstate 4, Alexander Street and downtown Plant City.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4739 Bloom Drive
4739 Bloom Drive, Plant City, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4317 Kipling Avenue
4317 Kipling Avenue, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1515 sqft
SECLUDED Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Walden Lake subdivision is this stunning 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1515 square foot house.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1213 GORDON OAKS DRIVE
1213 Gordon Oaks Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1550 sqft
You'll love the features this home has to offer. Sleek tile, vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, updated appliances and chic, modern cabinets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3927 Creek Woods Drive
3927 Creek Woods Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,265 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Plant City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2606 Jim Johnson Rd ****
2606 Jim Johnson Road, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4739251)
Results within 5 miles of Plant City
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3813 Sleepy Hill Oaks Street
3813 Sleepy Hill Oaks Loop, Polk County, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3284 Sanoma Dr
3284 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL
Beautiful South Lakeland home!! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan home has a 2 car garage, a screened in patio. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen create a nice open feeling.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Creekside
1 Unit Available
4877 Hickory Stream Ln
4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carillon Lakes
1 Unit Available
3840 Serenade Ln
3840 Serenade Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Carillon Lakes, Gated Community , 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo over looking Tennis Courts. Play Ground and Club House.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
4706 Dover Cliff Court
4706 Dover Cliff Court, Hillsborough County, FL
CHARMING FOUR BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH HOME ON BEAUTIFUL LARGE MATURE LOT AND BACKYARD IS FENCED. KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST BAR, OAK CABINETS, CLOSET PANTRY WITH BUTCHER-BLOCK ISLAND.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4342 SPRING LANE
4342 Spring Lane, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1706 sqft
NEEDING SPACE? NO HOA! How about just over AN ACRE in SOUTH LAKELAND? Beautiful Custom Built, Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home is set in a very peaceful location among mature trees.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3410 DRAGON VIEW COURT
3410 Dragon View Court, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
Enjoy living in this nicely maintained Gated community in Kings Mill. 3bed/2.5bath townhome with a nice open floor plan including great room, dining room, pass thru kitchen & 1/2 bath on bottom floor with plenty of natural light and storage.
