Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Century Lakehouse

3003 S Frontage Rd · (813) 694-9629
Rent Special
Advertise $99 App/Admin.
Rent Special
Apply Today and Save $750 off Select Units Throughout Your Lease Term! Restrictions Apply. Contact the Leasing Office for Details!
Location

3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL 33566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2945-208 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 2935-208 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 2945-105 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 817 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2945-207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 2935-107 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 2925-103 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH-2917 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1521 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Lakehouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
car wash area
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
online portal
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home. Gorgeous looking and high quality, our apartments in Plant City, FL, are ready to boost your wellbeing.

Our expansive one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans reflect our masterful attention to detail. From the contemporary dark-toned cabinets and decorative lighting to the double vanities in the master bathrooms, every feature was designed with a lavish lifestyle in mind. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with stunning islands, large screened-in balconies, home alarm systems, full-size washers & dryers, 9-foot ceilings, and much more in every home. Some of our apartments for rent in Plant City also include attached garages, hardwood-style plank floorings, and mesmerizing views of the lake.

All these details are combined with an upscale list of amenities to offer luxury living at its very best. Our Plant City a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $299-2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $5/month, Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300-$600
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Open lot: $5/month, garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Lakehouse have any available units?
Century Lakehouse has 7 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Lakehouse have?
Some of Century Lakehouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Lakehouse currently offering any rent specials?
Century Lakehouse is offering the following rent specials: Advertise $99 App/Admin.
Is Century Lakehouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Lakehouse is pet friendly.
Does Century Lakehouse offer parking?
Yes, Century Lakehouse offers parking.
Does Century Lakehouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Lakehouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Lakehouse have a pool?
Yes, Century Lakehouse has a pool.
Does Century Lakehouse have accessible units?
No, Century Lakehouse does not have accessible units.
Does Century Lakehouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Lakehouse has units with dishwashers.
