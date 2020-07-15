Amenities
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home. Gorgeous looking and high quality, our apartments in Plant City, FL, are ready to boost your wellbeing.
Our expansive one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans reflect our masterful attention to detail. From the contemporary dark-toned cabinets and decorative lighting to the double vanities in the master bathrooms, every feature was designed with a lavish lifestyle in mind. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with stunning islands, large screened-in balconies, home alarm systems, full-size washers & dryers, 9-foot ceilings, and much more in every home. Some of our apartments for rent in Plant City also include attached garages, hardwood-style plank floorings, and mesmerizing views of the lake.
All these details are combined with an upscale list of amenities to offer luxury living at its very best. Our Plant City a