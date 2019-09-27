All apartments in Pine Hills
1627 N POWERS DRIVE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

1627 N POWERS DRIVE

1627 N Powers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1627 N Powers Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Come and take a look at this nice 3 bedrooms 2 bath house with pool. Close to schools, shopping centers and much more. Great price , Won't last long!! A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 N POWERS DRIVE have any available units?
1627 N POWERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 1627 N POWERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1627 N POWERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 N POWERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1627 N POWERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1627 N POWERS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1627 N POWERS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1627 N POWERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 N POWERS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 N POWERS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1627 N POWERS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1627 N POWERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1627 N POWERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 N POWERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 N POWERS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 N POWERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 N POWERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

