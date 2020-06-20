800 S Hollybrook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest parking new construction tennis court

Substantially remodeled first floor unit ready to move in. Spacious rooms, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Located in a gated community with golf right in your backyard, PGA golf, drive and putting ranges, proshop, 14 tennis courts, 7 pools with barbecue areas, restaurant, gym, library, billiard, courtesy bus, laundry rooms, 24 hours security and many more. Centrally located in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Over 55 community.