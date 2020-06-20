All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:13 AM

800 S Hollybrook Dr

800 South Hollybrook Drive · (305) 588-6288
Location

800 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Hollybrook Golf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest parking
new construction
tennis court
Substantially remodeled first floor unit ready to move in. Spacious rooms, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Located in a gated community with golf right in your backyard, PGA golf, drive and putting ranges, proshop, 14 tennis courts, 7 pools with barbecue areas, restaurant, gym, library, billiard, courtesy bus, laundry rooms, 24 hours security and many more. Centrally located in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Over 55 community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 S Hollybrook Dr have any available units?
800 S Hollybrook Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 S Hollybrook Dr have?
Some of 800 S Hollybrook Dr's amenities include new construction, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 S Hollybrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
800 S Hollybrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 S Hollybrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 800 S Hollybrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 800 S Hollybrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 800 S Hollybrook Dr does offer parking.
Does 800 S Hollybrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 S Hollybrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 S Hollybrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 800 S Hollybrook Dr has a pool.
Does 800 S Hollybrook Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 800 S Hollybrook Dr has accessible units.
Does 800 S Hollybrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 S Hollybrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
