800 S Hollybrook Dr

Amenities
Substantially remodeled first floor unit ready to move in. Spacious rooms, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Located in a gated community with golf right in your backyard, PGA golf, drive and putting ranges, proshop, 14 tennis courts, 7 pools with barbecue areas, restaurant, gym, library, billiard, courtesy bus, laundry rooms, 24 hours security and many more. Centrally located in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Over 55 community.