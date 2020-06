Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table media room new construction tennis court

Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. HOPA community with million dollar clubhouse, 2 fitness Center, 24 hr. security, 8 swimming pools, bus transportation, tennis, movies theatre , shows, billiards, pharmacy, places of worship, cafe, golf, and more. Enjoy all the amenities Century Village a +55 community has to offer!