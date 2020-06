Amenities

Large 2/2 with Garage converted to office or 3rd bedroom. Patio enclosed and can be used for anything. Conveniently located in Pembroke Pines, near to Malls, Hospitals, good school zone. Large yard with room for Boat or RV. Backyard is fenced. Floor is laminate and tile throughout. Tenant takes out their own utilities, but landlord will pay for yard maintenance. NO HOA . E Z TO SHOW . LANDLORD DOES NOT ALLOW DOGS.