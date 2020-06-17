All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 401 SW 158th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
401 SW 158th Ter
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:01 AM

401 SW 158th Ter

401 Southwest 158th Terrace · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 Southwest 158th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Grand Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
ENJOY THE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE THAT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF GRAND PALMS OFFERS. Location, location, location! less than a quarter of a mile from I-75. and Close to route 27 and Chrome, the alternate way to Kendall. If golf is your passion, you will be able to live and breathe it. The large living area is comfortable and cozy, popcorn free, new blinds, new microwave, and new stove will be installed at the walk through date, Washer/Dryer. A spacious master suite with shower and tub has a huge walk-in closet. Amenities include a resort-style restaurant, Spa, Fitness Center. Close to the New Pembroke Pines City Center & the Shops of Pembroke Gardens. HOA includes water/sewer/trash, At&T U-verse, ADT alarm monitoring Building and roof insurance, 24 hr security!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 SW 158th Ter have any available units?
401 SW 158th Ter has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 SW 158th Ter have?
Some of 401 SW 158th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 SW 158th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
401 SW 158th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 SW 158th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 401 SW 158th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 401 SW 158th Ter offer parking?
No, 401 SW 158th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 401 SW 158th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 SW 158th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 SW 158th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 401 SW 158th Ter has a pool.
Does 401 SW 158th Ter have accessible units?
No, 401 SW 158th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 401 SW 158th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 SW 158th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 401 SW 158th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity