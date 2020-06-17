401 SW 158th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

ENJOY THE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE THAT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF GRAND PALMS OFFERS. Location, location, location! less than a quarter of a mile from I-75. and Close to route 27 and Chrome, the alternate way to Kendall. If golf is your passion, you will be able to live and breathe it. The large living area is comfortable and cozy, popcorn free, new blinds, new microwave, and new stove will be installed at the walk through date, Washer/Dryer. A spacious master suite with shower and tub has a huge walk-in closet. Amenities include a resort-style restaurant, Spa, Fitness Center. Close to the New Pembroke Pines City Center & the Shops of Pembroke Gardens. HOA includes water/sewer/trash, At&T U-verse, ADT alarm monitoring Building and roof insurance, 24 hr security!