352 SW 187th Ter

Well appointed single home for rent, in an exclusive residential area Pembroke Pine. 3 bed 2 bath one den/office, Spacious kitchen with island perfect for family gathering and entertaining. Granite counter tops and plenty of storage. Tile floors throughout, Large 2 Car Garage. Utility room, house sorrounded by beautiful garden. The home is located in a very quiet, family friendly and safe Gated community with lakes, fountains,sidewalks, throughout, community Pool, basketball court, and Gym. NO PETS ALLOWED, NOT SMOKING. Tenant must provide screening. all adults over 18years old must fill application. Rental ready to show from 07/01/2020.