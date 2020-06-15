All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:16 AM

352 SW 187th Ter

352 Southwest 187th Terrace · (786) 262-2118
Location

352 Southwest 187th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
Twin Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Well appointed single home for rent, in an exclusive residential area Pembroke Pine. 3 bed 2 bath one den/office, Spacious kitchen with island perfect for family gathering and entertaining. Granite counter tops and plenty of storage. Tile floors throughout, Large 2 Car Garage. Utility room, house sorrounded by beautiful garden. The home is located in a very quiet, family friendly and safe Gated community with lakes, fountains,sidewalks, throughout, community Pool, basketball court, and Gym. NO PETS ALLOWED, NOT SMOKING. Tenant must provide screening. all adults over 18years old must fill application. Rental ready to show from 07/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 SW 187th Ter have any available units?
352 SW 187th Ter has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 SW 187th Ter have?
Some of 352 SW 187th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 SW 187th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
352 SW 187th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 SW 187th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 352 SW 187th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 352 SW 187th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 352 SW 187th Ter does offer parking.
Does 352 SW 187th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 SW 187th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 SW 187th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 352 SW 187th Ter has a pool.
Does 352 SW 187th Ter have accessible units?
No, 352 SW 187th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 352 SW 187th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 SW 187th Ter has units with dishwashers.
