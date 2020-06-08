All apartments in Pembroke Pines
301 SW 135th Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:43 AM

301 SW 135th Ave

301 Southwest 135th Avenue · (786) 508-8574
Location

301 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318C · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
walk in closets
elevator
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
cable included
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
tennis court
AMAZING!!! large Corner Unit. 2 spacious Bed w/ walk-in closet /2 ful Bath. OWNER ASKING JUST FOR 1ST MONTH & SECUTITY DEPOSIT. You will adsolutely love this tranquil rental condo. Enjoy great Golf and lake view, recent painted, tile, appliances in the kitchen, extra storage room, 55+ RESORT conveniently located close to plaza, shopping centers doctors & restaurants. It's got everything you need! It's a peaceful golf course community w/tennis courts, free bus transportation indoor shuttle buses, playroom, & social planned activities!! Water Basic Cable included. Get ready for the most peaceful 365 day resort style vacation today! Unit is located in the 3rd floor by stairsand elevator. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 SW 135th Ave have any available units?
301 SW 135th Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 SW 135th Ave have?
Some of 301 SW 135th Ave's amenities include cable included, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 SW 135th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 SW 135th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 SW 135th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 SW 135th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 301 SW 135th Ave offer parking?
No, 301 SW 135th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 301 SW 135th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 SW 135th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 SW 135th Ave have a pool?
No, 301 SW 135th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 301 SW 135th Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 SW 135th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 SW 135th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 SW 135th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
