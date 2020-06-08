301 SW 135th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities elevator tennis court

AMAZING!!! large Corner Unit. 2 spacious Bed w/ walk-in closet /2 ful Bath. OWNER ASKING JUST FOR 1ST MONTH & SECUTITY DEPOSIT. You will adsolutely love this tranquil rental condo. Enjoy great Golf and lake view, recent painted, tile, appliances in the kitchen, extra storage room, 55+ RESORT conveniently located close to plaza, shopping centers doctors & restaurants. It's got everything you need! It's a peaceful golf course community w/tennis courts, free bus transportation indoor shuttle buses, playroom, & social planned activities!! Water Basic Cable included. Get ready for the most peaceful 365 day resort style vacation today! Unit is located in the 3rd floor by stairsand elevator. Easy to show