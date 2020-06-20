All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025

228 Southwest 83rd Way · (786) 523-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Southwest 83rd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 33025 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403

Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Kitchen features maple wood cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors in living room, tiled kitchen and berber carpet in bedroom and walk in closet. Laundry room in apt. with full size washer and dryer. This apartment is clean and updated. Includes 1 assigned parking space right in front of the building. Community pool, tennis courts and exercise room. *1st month, last month, and security required.* assoc has a min credit requirement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287403
Property Id 287403

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 have any available units?
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 have?
Some of 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 currently offering any rent specials?
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 pet-friendly?
No, 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 offer parking?
Yes, 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 does offer parking.
Does 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 have a pool?
Yes, 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 has a pool.
Does 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 have accessible units?
No, 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 does not have accessible units.
Does 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025 has units with dishwashers.
