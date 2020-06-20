228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025

Amenities
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403
Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Kitchen features maple wood cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors in living room, tiled kitchen and berber carpet in bedroom and walk in closet. Laundry room in apt. with full size washer and dryer. This apartment is clean and updated. Includes 1 assigned parking space right in front of the building. Community pool, tennis courts and exercise room. *1st month, last month, and security required.* assoc has a min credit requirement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287403
Property Id 287403
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5821755)