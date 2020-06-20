All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines, FL
2207 NW 171st Ter
2207 NW 171st Ter

2207 Northwest 171st Terrace · (786) 306-3064
Location

2207 Northwest 171st Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Lakes of Western Pines

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Adorable Townhome in the amazing community of Pembroke Isles! This gorgeous home can be rented with or without furniture. Tile floors in the first story and carpet on the second. New AC unit, Very comfortable floor-plan with a receiving area, a spacious kitchen, dining room, and family room.T he 3 Bedrooms are upstairs as well as the 2 full baths and a half bathroom located by the garage entrance. Pembroke Isles has all the amenities you can dream of: fishing dock, boat dock, mini beach, Olympic gym, sauna, locker room, tennis and basketball court, 3 pools. Maintenance includes Basic cable, Alarm, Lawn service common and private areas, Internet service. Community do not require application please send all necessary information for the owner in an application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 NW 171st Ter have any available units?
2207 NW 171st Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 NW 171st Ter have?
Some of 2207 NW 171st Ter's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 NW 171st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2207 NW 171st Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 NW 171st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2207 NW 171st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 2207 NW 171st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2207 NW 171st Ter does offer parking.
Does 2207 NW 171st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 NW 171st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 NW 171st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2207 NW 171st Ter has a pool.
Does 2207 NW 171st Ter have accessible units?
No, 2207 NW 171st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 NW 171st Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 NW 171st Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
