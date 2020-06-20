2207 NW 171st Ter

Amenities

Adorable Townhome in the amazing community of Pembroke Isles! This gorgeous home can be rented with or without furniture. Tile floors in the first story and carpet on the second. New AC unit, Very comfortable floor-plan with a receiving area, a spacious kitchen, dining room, and family room.T he 3 Bedrooms are upstairs as well as the 2 full baths and a half bathroom located by the garage entrance. Pembroke Isles has all the amenities you can dream of: fishing dock, boat dock, mini beach, Olympic gym, sauna, locker room, tennis and basketball court, 3 pools. Maintenance includes Basic cable, Alarm, Lawn service common and private areas, Internet service. Community do not require application please send all necessary information for the owner in an application