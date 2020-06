18891 Northwest 19th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

LAKEFRONT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CHAPEL TRAIL, PROFILE II SUBDIVISION. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEUTRAL PAINTED THROUGH OUT, CERAMIC TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS,AND COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL

LAKE. PROPERTY IS 2 HOUSES FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL AND LOCATED IN EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT. BASIC CABLE IS INCLUDED THROUGH HOA. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. 24 HR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS:TUESDAYS

AND FRIDAYS 5PM -6:30PM AND SATURDAYS AFTER 10:30 AM WITH APPOINTMENT ONLY. ALL ADULTS OCCUPYING PROPERTY MUST HAVE A MINIMUM OF 650 CREDIT SCORE AS PER HOA.

