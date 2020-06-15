All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:21 PM

17099 NW 20th St

17099 Northwest 20th Street · (954) 237-0400
Location

17099 Northwest 20th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Lakes of Western Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous One Story Home - Prestigious Resort Community - 100% Remodeled -2,400 sq/ft with Designer Upgrades including designer kitchen cabinets, granite, moldings, stainless steel appliances, new a/c indoor-outdoor, accordion hurricane shutters, new contemporary bathrooms with top of the lines finishes. Just painted interior - all neutral. Grout recently refinished on tile flooring. Modern ceiling fans & light fixtures, recessed lights. HOA offers 12-acre resort clubhouse - 3 pools, 4 tennis courts, jacuzzi, sauna, basketball, soccer, beach volleyball, racquet court, full fitness center & more! Mid-point Miami-Ft. Lauderdale. 5th room - office/den - Designer Garage Conversion w/Guest bath - Top of the line finishes. Garage has separate access for storage but no car parking.2 car driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17099 NW 20th St have any available units?
17099 NW 20th St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 17099 NW 20th St have?
Some of 17099 NW 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17099 NW 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
17099 NW 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17099 NW 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 17099 NW 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 17099 NW 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 17099 NW 20th St does offer parking.
Does 17099 NW 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17099 NW 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17099 NW 20th St have a pool?
Yes, 17099 NW 20th St has a pool.
Does 17099 NW 20th St have accessible units?
No, 17099 NW 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 17099 NW 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17099 NW 20th St has units with dishwashers.
