17099 NW 20th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous One Story Home - Prestigious Resort Community - 100% Remodeled -2,400 sq/ft with Designer Upgrades including designer kitchen cabinets, granite, moldings, stainless steel appliances, new a/c indoor-outdoor, accordion hurricane shutters, new contemporary bathrooms with top of the lines finishes. Just painted interior - all neutral. Grout recently refinished on tile flooring. Modern ceiling fans & light fixtures, recessed lights. HOA offers 12-acre resort clubhouse - 3 pools, 4 tennis courts, jacuzzi, sauna, basketball, soccer, beach volleyball, racquet court, full fitness center & more! Mid-point Miami-Ft. Lauderdale. 5th room - office/den - Designer Garage Conversion w/Guest bath - Top of the line finishes. Garage has separate access for storage but no car parking.2 car driveway