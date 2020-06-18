16333 NW 18th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous two-story, 4 bed, and 2 1/2 bath with 24-hour security in the gated community of Parkside Spring Valley. This house features a private master bedroom on the first floor with a cozy patio. Durable and elegant tile floors run throughout the house. The property is very well located close to major roads such as I-75 and various shopping malls, supermarkets, and movies. The community offers a quiet and peaceful neighborhood that feels safe and secure with amenities such as a playground and a community pool. When you move in you will find the interior of the house with fresh paint in a neutral color to help you make it your very own.



It is easy to show with a lockbox.