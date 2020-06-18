All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 16333 NW 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
16333 NW 18th St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:31 AM

16333 NW 18th St

16333 Northwest 18th Street · (305) 915-4015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16333 Northwest 18th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Westfork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous two-story, 4 bed, and 2 1/2 bath with 24-hour security in the gated community of Parkside Spring Valley. This house features a private master bedroom on the first floor with a cozy patio. Durable and elegant tile floors run throughout the house. The property is very well located close to major roads such as I-75 and various shopping malls, supermarkets, and movies. The community offers a quiet and peaceful neighborhood that feels safe and secure with amenities such as a playground and a community pool. When you move in you will find the interior of the house with fresh paint in a neutral color to help you make it your very own.

It is easy to show with a lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16333 NW 18th St have any available units?
16333 NW 18th St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 16333 NW 18th St have?
Some of 16333 NW 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16333 NW 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
16333 NW 18th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16333 NW 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 16333 NW 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 16333 NW 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 16333 NW 18th St does offer parking.
Does 16333 NW 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16333 NW 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16333 NW 18th St have a pool?
Yes, 16333 NW 18th St has a pool.
Does 16333 NW 18th St have accessible units?
No, 16333 NW 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16333 NW 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16333 NW 18th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16333 NW 18th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity