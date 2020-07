Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage new construction

New New New!!! The best Location, the best Schools and beautiful Gated Community, include pool and fitness center and walking distance to schools, shopping areas, post office and more. This nice house has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with garage features a large social area, New kitchen, wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Excellent natural light! **This is the house you have to see it!!!**