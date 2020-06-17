Amenities

gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

13255 Southwest 7th Court Apt #306D, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. two bedrooms, two baths. excellent condition, clean and neat, lake view. senior citizenship resort type living. many amenities pool, gym, club house, free busing, card room, golf, shows, movies, no pets, no trucks, .near Pembroke Lakes Mall, freeways and Memorial Hospital. come see and appreciate, quiet, clean, good condition condo. you will enjoy living here. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3588159 ]