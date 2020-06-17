All apartments in Pembroke Pines
13255 Southwest 7th Court

13255 SW 7th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13255 SW 7th Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
13255 Southwest 7th Court Apt #306D, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. two bedrooms, two baths. excellent condition, clean and neat, lake view. senior citizenship resort type living. many amenities pool, gym, club house, free busing, card room, golf, shows, movies, no pets, no trucks, .near Pembroke Lakes Mall, freeways and Memorial Hospital. come see and appreciate, quiet, clean, good condition condo. you will enjoy living here. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3588159 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13255 Southwest 7th Court have any available units?
13255 Southwest 7th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
Is 13255 Southwest 7th Court currently offering any rent specials?
13255 Southwest 7th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13255 Southwest 7th Court pet-friendly?
No, 13255 Southwest 7th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 13255 Southwest 7th Court offer parking?
No, 13255 Southwest 7th Court does not offer parking.
Does 13255 Southwest 7th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13255 Southwest 7th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13255 Southwest 7th Court have a pool?
Yes, 13255 Southwest 7th Court has a pool.
Does 13255 Southwest 7th Court have accessible units?
No, 13255 Southwest 7th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13255 Southwest 7th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13255 Southwest 7th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13255 Southwest 7th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13255 Southwest 7th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
