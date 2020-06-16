13000 SW 15th Ct

Amenities

AVAILABLE Sept 1-2020. Come see this desirable Century Village two bedroom, two bath freshly painted condo with galley kitchen, breakfast nook and ceramic floors throughout. All blinds were just replaced with new white blinds (not shown in pictures). Each bathroom has newly installed vanities and each bedroom has spacious walk-in closets. Stackable washer/dryer conveniently located inside master bath. Also enjoy beautiful garden views from your balcony. You'll have access to indoor and outdoor pools, a variety of meeting rooms used for card games, bingo, arts and crafts, music, ceramics, computer, Camera Club, Domino Club, Karaoke Club, library, sauna, theater with weekly performances, and so much more! Local golf courses, shopping, restaurants, etc! Don't miss out!