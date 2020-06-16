All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:25 PM

13000 SW 15th Ct

13000 Southwest 15th Court · (727) 207-1759
Location

13000 Southwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308U · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
media room
sauna
AVAILABLE Sept 1-2020. Come see this desirable Century Village two bedroom, two bath freshly painted condo with galley kitchen, breakfast nook and ceramic floors throughout. All blinds were just replaced with new white blinds (not shown in pictures). Each bathroom has newly installed vanities and each bedroom has spacious walk-in closets. Stackable washer/dryer conveniently located inside master bath. Also enjoy beautiful garden views from your balcony. You'll have access to indoor and outdoor pools, a variety of meeting rooms used for card games, bingo, arts and crafts, music, ceramics, computer, Camera Club, Domino Club, Karaoke Club, library, sauna, theater with weekly performances, and so much more! Local golf courses, shopping, restaurants, etc! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13000 SW 15th Ct have any available units?
13000 SW 15th Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 13000 SW 15th Ct have?
Some of 13000 SW 15th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13000 SW 15th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13000 SW 15th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 SW 15th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13000 SW 15th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 13000 SW 15th Ct offer parking?
No, 13000 SW 15th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13000 SW 15th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13000 SW 15th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 SW 15th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13000 SW 15th Ct has a pool.
Does 13000 SW 15th Ct have accessible units?
No, 13000 SW 15th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 SW 15th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13000 SW 15th Ct has units with dishwashers.
