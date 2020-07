Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF FLAMINGO VILLAS. CORNER UNIT WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS. ONE ROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND MASTER ROOM UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE, POOLS, GREEN AREAS, SECURITY AND MORE. PROPERTY WILL BE PAINTED PIROR TO TENANT MOVING IN. GREAT LOCATION, DO NOT MISS IT. BY APPT ONLY. SHOWINGS WILL START JULY 14,2020.